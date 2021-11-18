Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.55 Million

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce sales of $16.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $67.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $61.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,664. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

