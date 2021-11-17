Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

JAGX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

JAGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

