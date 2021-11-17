PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of PNNT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 146,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $461.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

