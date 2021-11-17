Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 20,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

