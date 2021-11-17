Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $52.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

LMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

LMST stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth $290,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

