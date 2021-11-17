CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.77 Million

Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will report sales of $182.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.83 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $681.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $684.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $758.66 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $759.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

CCCS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,747. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

