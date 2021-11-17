$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $780,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Clene by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 246,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,470. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

