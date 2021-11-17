Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $77.27 Average PT from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after buying an additional 1,421,594 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,679,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,393,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

