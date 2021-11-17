Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce $104.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Livent reported sales of $82.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $402.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $412.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $500.52 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $545.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

LTHM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 2,227,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,031. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Livent by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 134,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $6,342,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 923,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.