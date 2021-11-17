Komodo Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $120.06 million and $2.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00263582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00102897 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00145673 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000136 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,771,703 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

