Fear NFTs (FEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00092462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.43 or 1.00238477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.92 or 0.07090832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

