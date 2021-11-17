Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $350,663.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $22.35 million and approximately $350,663.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for about $1,111.03 or 0.01834296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00092462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.43 or 1.00238477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.92 or 0.07090832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 20,120 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

