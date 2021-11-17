Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Decreases By 88.6%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

JHS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. 17,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,556. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

