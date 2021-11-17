AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

ACM traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,545. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

