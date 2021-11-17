ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives $42.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 5,536,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,118. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

