Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $8.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce earnings per share of $8.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,323.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

MRNA traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,010,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,322,881. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,126,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,360,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 27.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Moderna by 874.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Moderna by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Moderna by 252.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,983,000 after buying an additional 377,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.