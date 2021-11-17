ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the October 14th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IACB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 by 5,935.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IACB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 90,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. ION Acquisition Corp 2 has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

