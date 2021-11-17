Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 72.2% in October

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the October 14th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 51,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,052. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $20,281,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

