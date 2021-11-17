Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the October 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 566,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

