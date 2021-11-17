Analysts Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT at €631.89

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €631.89 ($743.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €649.00 ($763.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €5.20 ($6.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €879.00 ($1,034.12). 4,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €848.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €831.39.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

