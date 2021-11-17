AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

