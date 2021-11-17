Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report $562.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.00 million and the highest is $565.90 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $762.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after buying an additional 82,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,062. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.92.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

