Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. Covestro has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.