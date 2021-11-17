H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLUYY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

