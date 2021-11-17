$0.04 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

CDE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,636,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.73. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

