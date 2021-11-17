Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.68 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $31.68 billion and approximately $1.48 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00377405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,154,414,555 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

