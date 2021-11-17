Xiotri Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for $239.73 or 0.00395356 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xiotri has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4,526.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00224625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

