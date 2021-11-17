SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 89.6% in October

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the October 14th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,534,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 26,707,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,861,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. SunHydrogen has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

