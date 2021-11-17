SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 89.6% in October

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the October 14th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,534,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 26,707,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,861,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. SunHydrogen has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
