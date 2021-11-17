KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,932. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $2.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

