Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Declines By 66.3%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. 9,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.91. Makita has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

