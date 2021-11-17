EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

EVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

EVgo stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,602,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,520. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EVgo by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

