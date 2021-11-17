Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) PT at C$37.13

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.13.
CU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
