Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) PT at C$37.13

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

CU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 456,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,619. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.96 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 37.52.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

