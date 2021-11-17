Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of Euroseas stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 164,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,515. The firm has a market cap of $180.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group increased their price target on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

