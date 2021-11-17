AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

AGFMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

