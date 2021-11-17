Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.25 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. 269,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.81. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $186.68.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

