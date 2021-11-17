Raise (RAISE) Market Cap Achieves $49,914.70

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. Raise has a market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00224392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

