GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDIFF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $$41.67 on Wednesday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

