Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the October 14th total of 938,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hulic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

HULCF remained flat at $$9.63 during trading on Wednesday. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

