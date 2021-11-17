Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Drops By 87.1%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the October 14th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENGGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 33,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,214. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

