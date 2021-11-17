Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 1,629,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,522. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

