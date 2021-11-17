Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.650 EPS.

VSCO stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. 2,000,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

