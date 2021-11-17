Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.650 EPS.
VSCO stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. 2,000,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.