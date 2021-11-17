Modus Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 364.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.12.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $297.69. The company had a trading volume of 379,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average of $204.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

