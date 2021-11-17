Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRWSY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 23,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,371. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRWSY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.