PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the October 14th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:ISD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 47,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,748. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
