PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the October 14th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:ISD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 47,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,748. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after buying an additional 86,659 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 125,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

