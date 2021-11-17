ESBC (ESBC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,329.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $922,216.75 and approximately $72,329.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.