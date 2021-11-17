Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Guess? reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 103.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 53.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 196,991 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 83.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Guess? by 4,938.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GES stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 762,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. Guess? has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

