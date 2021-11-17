BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,805. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. BCE has a 12-month low of C$54.18 and a 12-month high of C$67.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.4131907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.