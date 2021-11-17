Brokerages Set Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Price Target at €50.00

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($58.82).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIGHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Signify in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Signify in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

