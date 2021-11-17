$6.16 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.69 and the highest is $6.82. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $3.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $19.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.08. 226,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,498. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

