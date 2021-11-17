Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 218,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 336.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.